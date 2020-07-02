All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

7708 HAYNES POINT WAY

7708 Haynes Point Way · (202) 413-8007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Welcome to Cardinal Place Condominiums within the gorgeous Island Creek Community with all of the amenities you are looking for. This wonderful Top Floor unit that has been Tastefully Renovated & Maintained throughout. Offering 2 bedrooms plus Bonus room and 2 full bathrooms recently renovated, washer and dryer in unit.Open concept that features a very Spacious Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Dining Room Area. Beautiful wood floor in the Kitchen,living room and dining room . Amazing location that is a Commuters dream, close to Ft. Belvoir, Metro, Bus, and I-395/495, Walking distance from restaurants, Wegmans, LA Fitness, and Kingstowne Public Library, near to Springfield Town Center. Island Creek Elementary School is within walking distance. To submit the Application please check the instructions on the icon documents . Please follow the CDC guidelines and know that agent, and client (s) must wear mask and gloves when showing this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY have any available units?
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY have?
Some of 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY offer parking?
No, 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY has a pool.
Does 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY have accessible units?
No, 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7708 HAYNES POINT WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia Apartments with Balcony
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
Accokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity