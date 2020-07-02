7708 HAYNES POINT WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Welcome to Cardinal Place Condominiums within the gorgeous Island Creek Community with all of the amenities you are looking for. This wonderful Top Floor unit that has been Tastefully Renovated & Maintained throughout. Offering 2 bedrooms plus Bonus room and 2 full bathrooms recently renovated, washer and dryer in unit.Open concept that features a very Spacious Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Dining Room Area. Beautiful wood floor in the Kitchen,living room and dining room . Amazing location that is a Commuters dream, close to Ft. Belvoir, Metro, Bus, and I-395/495, Walking distance from restaurants, Wegmans, LA Fitness, and Kingstowne Public Library, near to Springfield Town Center. Island Creek Elementary School is within walking distance. To submit the Application please check the instructions on the icon documents . Please follow the CDC guidelines and know that agent, and client (s) must wear mask and gloves when showing this unit.