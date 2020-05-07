7135 Barry Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool media room

- Classic elegance and absolutely gorgeous two levels rambler with 5BR/3BA over 2700 sq ft open floor plan situated on a half-acre lot, located on a very quiet street. Completely renovated, with beautiful Brazillian hardwood floors, recessed lighting, kitchen feature granite countertops with backsplash, stainless appliances, built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with icemaker, kitchen island, breakfast area walks out to the large deck and private fully fenced backyard, master bedroom with walk-in closet, luxury bathroom with jetted-jacuzzi whirlpool tub, double sinks porcelain tiles, fully finished light-filled walkout basement with an extra bedroom, large rec room, den, laundry room with new top of the line washer/dryer. minutes to Metro rails and VRE station, I95-495, Fairfax County Parkway, parks, walking trails, public library, shopping centers, malls, movie theaters, and places of worship.*********10 minutes walk to the Springfield Metrorail/VRE Station*********NO PETS****



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5746824)