Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

7015 Old Brentford Road

7015 Old Brentford Road · No Longer Available
Location

7015 Old Brentford Road, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
7015 Old Brentford Road Available 04/01/20 Lovely 2 Level Townhouse in Manchester Lakes Available April 1st! - VIRTUAL TOURS Available Upon Request!

Location, location, location! This lovely townhouse is located in the highly sought after Manchester Lakes community in Alexandria minutes from the Springfield Metro station, ramps to I-95 and I-495, Springfield Mall, and the Kingstowne Towne Center.

The home has 2 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, new laminate flooring throughout the house, and a wood burning fireplace in the family room for those cold winter nights. You will also find the laundry conveniently located on the bedroom level with a full size washer and dryer, and extra storage space is available in the shed. The back yard also has a deck and is surrounded by a privacy fence.

Additionally, the Manchester Lakes community has wonderful amenities available including a club house, two outdoor pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, an exercise facility, tot lots, ponds throughout the community, and the nearby Manchester Lakes Park.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.
Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. All pets must screened via this website: https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com

It wont last long! Schedule an appointment to see it today 703-966-2232.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4374494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Old Brentford Road have any available units?
7015 Old Brentford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 7015 Old Brentford Road have?
Some of 7015 Old Brentford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 Old Brentford Road currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Old Brentford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Old Brentford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7015 Old Brentford Road is pet friendly.
Does 7015 Old Brentford Road offer parking?
No, 7015 Old Brentford Road does not offer parking.
Does 7015 Old Brentford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7015 Old Brentford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Old Brentford Road have a pool?
Yes, 7015 Old Brentford Road has a pool.
Does 7015 Old Brentford Road have accessible units?
No, 7015 Old Brentford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Old Brentford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7015 Old Brentford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7015 Old Brentford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7015 Old Brentford Road does not have units with air conditioning.

