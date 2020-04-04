Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

7015 Old Brentford Road Available 04/01/20 Lovely 2 Level Townhouse in Manchester Lakes Available April 1st! - VIRTUAL TOURS Available Upon Request!



Location, location, location! This lovely townhouse is located in the highly sought after Manchester Lakes community in Alexandria minutes from the Springfield Metro station, ramps to I-95 and I-495, Springfield Mall, and the Kingstowne Towne Center.



The home has 2 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, new laminate flooring throughout the house, and a wood burning fireplace in the family room for those cold winter nights. You will also find the laundry conveniently located on the bedroom level with a full size washer and dryer, and extra storage space is available in the shed. The back yard also has a deck and is surrounded by a privacy fence.



Additionally, the Manchester Lakes community has wonderful amenities available including a club house, two outdoor pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, an exercise facility, tot lots, ponds throughout the community, and the nearby Manchester Lakes Park.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. All pets must screened via this website: https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com



It wont last long! Schedule an appointment to see it today 703-966-2232.



Equal Housing Opportunity



