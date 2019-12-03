Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park playground dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

6634 Briarleigh Way, Alexandria, VA 22315 - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome 1 Mile from Franconia-Springfield Metro!



This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome has over 1200 sf of living space PLUS a full, beautifully finished walkout basement with fireplace! The large living room flows into the dining room, with sliding glass doors leading out onto the back deck. The kitchen has granite countertops, loads of storage and room for a cafe table in front of the window. The finished lower level has a wood buring fireplace and sliding glass doors leading out onto the large paver patio surrounded by a privacy fence. The back portion of the basement is perfect for extra storage and includes the washer and dryer that stay with the home. Upstairs the master is large with a whole wall of closet space, the master bath features a corner jacuzzi tub, separate shower and updated vanity. The second bedroom is also a good size and has it's own full bath with updated vanity and tub/shower combination.



All this in the Amberleigh neighborhood with tennis court, basketball court, playground, dog park and walking path to the Metro/VRE. Close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants and with quick access to the Franconia-Springfield Parkway and 95, this townhome is just minutes from Ft Belvoir.



Make sure to watch the video tour: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCCOc2rV_0c



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/nova



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call 703-270-1011 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.

http://www.NorthernVirginiaPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE3161235)