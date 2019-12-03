All apartments in Franconia
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

6634 Briarleigh Way

6634 Briarleigh Way · No Longer Available
Location

6634 Briarleigh Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
playground
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
6634 Briarleigh Way, Alexandria, VA 22315 - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome 1 Mile from Franconia-Springfield Metro!

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome has over 1200 sf of living space PLUS a full, beautifully finished walkout basement with fireplace! The large living room flows into the dining room, with sliding glass doors leading out onto the back deck. The kitchen has granite countertops, loads of storage and room for a cafe table in front of the window. The finished lower level has a wood buring fireplace and sliding glass doors leading out onto the large paver patio surrounded by a privacy fence. The back portion of the basement is perfect for extra storage and includes the washer and dryer that stay with the home. Upstairs the master is large with a whole wall of closet space, the master bath features a corner jacuzzi tub, separate shower and updated vanity. The second bedroom is also a good size and has it's own full bath with updated vanity and tub/shower combination.

All this in the Amberleigh neighborhood with tennis court, basketball court, playground, dog park and walking path to the Metro/VRE. Close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants and with quick access to the Franconia-Springfield Parkway and 95, this townhome is just minutes from Ft Belvoir.

Make sure to watch the video tour: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCCOc2rV_0c

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 703-270-1011 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.NorthernVirginiaPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE3161235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6634 Briarleigh Way have any available units?
6634 Briarleigh Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6634 Briarleigh Way have?
Some of 6634 Briarleigh Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6634 Briarleigh Way currently offering any rent specials?
6634 Briarleigh Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 Briarleigh Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6634 Briarleigh Way is pet friendly.
Does 6634 Briarleigh Way offer parking?
No, 6634 Briarleigh Way does not offer parking.
Does 6634 Briarleigh Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6634 Briarleigh Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 Briarleigh Way have a pool?
No, 6634 Briarleigh Way does not have a pool.
Does 6634 Briarleigh Way have accessible units?
No, 6634 Briarleigh Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 Briarleigh Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6634 Briarleigh Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6634 Briarleigh Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6634 Briarleigh Way does not have units with air conditioning.
