All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT
Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:48 AM

6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT

6618 Indian Trail Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6618 Indian Trail Court, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Enchanting 4 Bedrooms Town House Move in Ready, (1 Master Bedroom + 3 others BR) 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bath, Kitchen with table space, Landry room, Central A/C, Fire Place (Wood burning), Gorgeous backyard fully fenced, 2 reserved parking spaces End-unit Townhouse, Close to: Springfield Mall - Springfield Metro Station, (Bus stop in front of the house) Ft Belvoir, Kingstowne, Manchester Lake, I-95/ 395 /495. No Smokers, Pets case to case. Landlord Preference 2 years lease, HOA payment included in monthly rental payment. Agent is related to the Owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT have any available units?
6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT have?
Some of 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT offers parking.
Does 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT have a pool?
No, 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT have accessible units?
No, 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 3 Bedrooms
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
Accokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America