6618 INDIAN TRAIL COURT

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Enchanting 4 Bedrooms Town House Move in Ready, (1 Master Bedroom + 3 others BR) 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bath, Kitchen with table space, Landry room, Central A/C, Fire Place (Wood burning), Gorgeous backyard fully fenced, 2 reserved parking spaces End-unit Townhouse, Close to: Springfield Mall - Springfield Metro Station, (Bus stop in front of the house) Ft Belvoir, Kingstowne, Manchester Lake, I-95/ 395 /495. No Smokers, Pets case to case. Landlord Preference 2 years lease, HOA payment included in monthly rental payment. Agent is related to the Owners.