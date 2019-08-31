6603 Creek Point Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rental in Kingstown's area near Ft. Belvoir and convenient shopping.

The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave) and granite countertops. A door off the kitchen leads to the deck. The upper two levels have hardwood flooring throughout, while the lower level has carpeting. The lower level has a large rec room with a sliding glass door leading out to the fenced-in backyard. The laundry room has new high efficiency front loading washing machine and dryer. The rec room also served as a mother in law suite and its full bathroom on the lower level is a true gem. All new windows will keep your utility bills low! The living room has a gas fireplace that s very enjoyable. The master bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling with a fan, walk-in closet, and a private bath with new granite top dual sink vanity. Two additional bedrooms also have vaulted ceilings with fans and share the hallway bathroom.

