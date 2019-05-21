All apartments in Franconia
6576 OVERLEIGH LN
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

6576 OVERLEIGH LN

6576 Overleigh Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6576 Overleigh Lane, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 6576 Overleigh Lane, a fantastic 3-level townhome in the charming Amberleigh community! This charming home features a spacious living room that receives an abundance of natural light. Just off the kitchen is a delightful deck-perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Located upstairs there are two master suites each with a sizeable closet and a full private bath. The lower level offers an excellent rec room with access to the fenced-in backyard. Located minutes from Wegmans, I-95, Fairfax County Parkway, and Metro, and just a short drive from the Springfield and Kingstowne Town Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6576 OVERLEIGH LN have any available units?
6576 OVERLEIGH LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6576 OVERLEIGH LN have?
Some of 6576 OVERLEIGH LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6576 OVERLEIGH LN currently offering any rent specials?
6576 OVERLEIGH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6576 OVERLEIGH LN pet-friendly?
No, 6576 OVERLEIGH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6576 OVERLEIGH LN offer parking?
Yes, 6576 OVERLEIGH LN offers parking.
Does 6576 OVERLEIGH LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6576 OVERLEIGH LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6576 OVERLEIGH LN have a pool?
No, 6576 OVERLEIGH LN does not have a pool.
Does 6576 OVERLEIGH LN have accessible units?
No, 6576 OVERLEIGH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6576 OVERLEIGH LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6576 OVERLEIGH LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6576 OVERLEIGH LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6576 OVERLEIGH LN does not have units with air conditioning.
