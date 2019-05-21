6576 OVERLEIGH LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 6576 Overleigh Lane, a fantastic 3-level townhome in the charming Amberleigh community! This charming home features a spacious living room that receives an abundance of natural light. Just off the kitchen is a delightful deck-perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Located upstairs there are two master suites each with a sizeable closet and a full private bath. The lower level offers an excellent rec room with access to the fenced-in backyard. Located minutes from Wegmans, I-95, Fairfax County Parkway, and Metro, and just a short drive from the Springfield and Kingstowne Town Centers.