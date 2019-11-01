All apartments in Franconia
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:57 AM

6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY

6522 Old Carriage Way · No Longer Available
Location

6522 Old Carriage Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3 level TH w/nearly 1,300 SF of living space located across the street from Hilltop Shopping Center with Wegman~s and LA Fitness. Commuter~s dream: easy access to Fairfax County Parkway, 395 and 95. Close to Fort Belvior. Home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels and new carpet in basement. Brand new trex deck, roof and windows were all installed within the last two weeks. Open kitchen with large window, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Living/dining room combo with wood burning fireplace and large sliding glass door which lets in lots of natural light. Dimmable recessed lights in the living room. The basement features a roomy full bath with standing shower and brand new vanity. Large rec room can also be used as a bedroom. Upper level bathroom was just renovated with subway tiles, matte black fixtures and brand new double sink vanity. Two spacious bedrooms on the upper level, both with generous closets. Backyard is fully fenced. Community tot lot, outdoor pool and tennis courts. Pets on a case by case basis. Credit score 650+. Owner is RE agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY have any available units?
6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY have?
Some of 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY offer parking?
No, 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY has a pool.
Does 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

