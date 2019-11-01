6522 OLD CARRIAGE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3 level TH w/nearly 1,300 SF of living space located across the street from Hilltop Shopping Center with Wegman~s and LA Fitness. Commuter~s dream: easy access to Fairfax County Parkway, 395 and 95. Close to Fort Belvior. Home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels and new carpet in basement. Brand new trex deck, roof and windows were all installed within the last two weeks. Open kitchen with large window, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Living/dining room combo with wood burning fireplace and large sliding glass door which lets in lots of natural light. Dimmable recessed lights in the living room. The basement features a roomy full bath with standing shower and brand new vanity. Large rec room can also be used as a bedroom. Upper level bathroom was just renovated with subway tiles, matte black fixtures and brand new double sink vanity. Two spacious bedrooms on the upper level, both with generous closets. Backyard is fully fenced. Community tot lot, outdoor pool and tennis courts. Pets on a case by case basis. Credit score 650+. Owner is RE agent.