Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

6351 HILLARY COURT

6351 Hillary Court · No Longer Available
Location

6351 Hillary Court, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALEXANDRIA--KINGSTOWNE" 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 Lvl TH Largest model in Windsor Park. END Townhome approx 2300 sq ft. Fully finished basement with full bath .Many upgrades and improvements . Hardwood floors, ceramic floor and ceramic baths. Brand new roof and windows on upper level. Large patio in rear yard fenced. New refrigerator will be installed. Close to Springfield Metro, Ft Belvoir, Ffx Cnty Pkwy, 495 & I-95 . GREAT FIND! Pets allowed case by case basis, $100/month pet rent per pet; $500 pet deposit per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6351 HILLARY COURT have any available units?
6351 HILLARY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6351 HILLARY COURT have?
Some of 6351 HILLARY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6351 HILLARY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6351 HILLARY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6351 HILLARY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6351 HILLARY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6351 HILLARY COURT offer parking?
No, 6351 HILLARY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6351 HILLARY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6351 HILLARY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6351 HILLARY COURT have a pool?
No, 6351 HILLARY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6351 HILLARY COURT have accessible units?
No, 6351 HILLARY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6351 HILLARY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6351 HILLARY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6351 HILLARY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6351 HILLARY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
