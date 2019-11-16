6351 HILLARY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ALEXANDRIA--KINGSTOWNE" 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 Lvl TH Largest model in Windsor Park. END Townhome approx 2300 sq ft. Fully finished basement with full bath .Many upgrades and improvements . Hardwood floors, ceramic floor and ceramic baths. Brand new roof and windows on upper level. Large patio in rear yard fenced. New refrigerator will be installed. Close to Springfield Metro, Ft Belvoir, Ffx Cnty Pkwy, 495 & I-95 . GREAT FIND! Pets allowed case by case basis, $100/month pet rent per pet; $500 pet deposit per pet.