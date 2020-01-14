All apartments in Franconia
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

6281 ALFORTH AVENUE

6281 Alforth Avenue
Location

6281 Alforth Avenue, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just built in 2016 with many optional features and upgrades. Outstanding 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse with open floor plan and 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and large center island. Family room has gas fireplace. Living room is large and has dining area. All hardwood floors on main level. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including the master suite with walk-in closet, sep tub & shower and upgraded tile. Laundry room is on upper level too! Lower level is fully finished with bathroom and walk-out to fenced yard that backs to trees. Dual zone HVAC - nice to have in a townhome. Walking distance to Franconia/Springfield Metro. Great new home in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE have any available units?
6281 ALFORTH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE have?
Some of 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6281 ALFORTH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6281 ALFORTH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

