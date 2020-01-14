6281 ALFORTH AVENUE

Amenities

Just built in 2016 with many optional features and upgrades. Outstanding 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse with open floor plan and 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and large center island. Family room has gas fireplace. Living room is large and has dining area. All hardwood floors on main level. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including the master suite with walk-in closet, sep tub & shower and upgraded tile. Laundry room is on upper level too! Lower level is fully finished with bathroom and walk-out to fenced yard that backs to trees. Dual zone HVAC - nice to have in a townhome. Walking distance to Franconia/Springfield Metro. Great new home in a great location.