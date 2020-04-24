6269 SUMMIT POINT COURT

Amenities

Light filled two car garage townhome in beautiful condition. Hardwoods on main level including foyer; carpet in bedrooms and recreation room. Located with easy access to 495 and Springfield/Franconia Pkwy. Fantastic spacious gourmet kitchen with white 42" cabinets, granite counters, large island, upgraded stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, gas cooktop and double ovens. Separate dining room, living room, powder room and kitchen make up main level. 3 bedrooms, laundry and two full baths upstairs. Finished walkout lower level with large rec room, half bath and access to garage. Carpet to be replaced on lower level and stairway up to foyer. Investor owned and cared for, minor paint touch up after tenants move out. Use NVAR application or PPM (Professional Property Mgt). Community had two playgrounds!