Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:44 AM

6261 ALFORTH AVENUE

6261 Alforth Avenue · (703) 971-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6261 Alforth Avenue, Franconia, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This townhouse is AWESOME!! Inside is LIKE NEW!! BRAND NEW TRANE HVAC SYSTEM just recently Installed. 3 Year Old Vinyl Windows Installed, Really Nice Kitchen with Granite counters, Tile Back Splash & Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator with Icemaker, ALL 3 Levels have (LVP) "Hardwood" Durable Laminate Flooring (Super EASY to clean), Brand New Carpet on STAIRS ONLY, Bathrooms (3 out of the 4) are LESS than 5 YEARS OLD with Granite and Ceramic Tile, Washer & Dryer is 3 YEARS OLD!! There is a room in the basement that can be used as a 4th Bedroom (not to code). Great Rear Deck with Fenced Back Yard, The Location of this townhouse is AWESOME!! So close to EVERYTHING! The NEW Aldie, Wegmans, Springfield Metro/VRE, Springfield Town Center, Shopping, Restaurants! Commuters Dream, Shuttle to Metro WOW!! 2 Assigned Parking Spaces #49 & 50, ***ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED!! NO SMOKERS!!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE have any available units?
6261 ALFORTH AVENUE has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE have?
Some of 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6261 ALFORTH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6261 ALFORTH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
