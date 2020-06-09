6261 ALFORTH AVENUE

Amenities

This townhouse is AWESOME!! Inside is LIKE NEW!! BRAND NEW TRANE HVAC SYSTEM just recently Installed. 3 Year Old Vinyl Windows Installed, Really Nice Kitchen with Granite counters, Tile Back Splash & Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator with Icemaker, ALL 3 Levels have (LVP) "Hardwood" Durable Laminate Flooring (Super EASY to clean), Brand New Carpet on STAIRS ONLY, Bathrooms (3 out of the 4) are LESS than 5 YEARS OLD with Granite and Ceramic Tile, Washer & Dryer is 3 YEARS OLD!! There is a room in the basement that can be used as a 4th Bedroom (not to code). Great Rear Deck with Fenced Back Yard, The Location of this townhouse is AWESOME!! So close to EVERYTHING! The NEW Aldie, Wegmans, Springfield Metro/VRE, Springfield Town Center, Shopping, Restaurants! Commuters Dream, Shuttle to Metro WOW!! 2 Assigned Parking Spaces #49 & 50, ***ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED!! NO SMOKERS!!***