6044 CHICORY PLACE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Wonderful 3 Level Townhome is Van Dorn Village- 3 Bedroom with 3 and a 1/2 Baths- Large Living Room and Light filled Dining Room and Kitchen on Main Level- Master Suite with walk-in closet and separate vanity- Lower Level has large Family Room with Woodburning Stove and 3rd Full Bath plus Utility/ Laundry/ Storage Room- Fenced Rear Yard- No Pets and Good Credit Required- Available Now/ Looking for a June Move In-