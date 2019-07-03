All apartments in Franconia
6044 CHICORY PLACE

6044 Chicory Place · No Longer Available
Location

6044 Chicory Place, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
range
oven
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 Level Townhome is Van Dorn Village- 3 Bedroom with 3 and a 1/2 Baths- Large Living Room and Light filled Dining Room and Kitchen on Main Level- Master Suite with walk-in closet and separate vanity- Lower Level has large Family Room with Woodburning Stove and 3rd Full Bath plus Utility/ Laundry/ Storage Room- Fenced Rear Yard- No Pets and Good Credit Required- Available Now/ Looking for a June Move In-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6044 CHICORY PLACE have any available units?
6044 CHICORY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6044 CHICORY PLACE have?
Some of 6044 CHICORY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6044 CHICORY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6044 CHICORY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6044 CHICORY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6044 CHICORY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6044 CHICORY PLACE offer parking?
No, 6044 CHICORY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6044 CHICORY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6044 CHICORY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6044 CHICORY PLACE have a pool?
No, 6044 CHICORY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6044 CHICORY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6044 CHICORY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6044 CHICORY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6044 CHICORY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6044 CHICORY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6044 CHICORY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
