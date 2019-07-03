6044 CHICORY PLACE

Wonderful 3 Level Townhome is Van Dorn Village- 3 Bedroom with 3 and a 1/2 Baths- Large Living Room and Light filled Dining Room and Kitchen on Main Level- Master Suite with walk-in closet and separate vanity- Lower Level has large Family Room with Woodburning Stove and 3rd Full Bath plus Utility/ Laundry/ Storage Room- Fenced Rear Yard- No Pets and Good Credit Required- Available Now/ Looking for a June Move In-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
