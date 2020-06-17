6027 CURTIER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous condo in the heart of Kingstowne. It's so close to everything in a very walkable neighborhood. Nearby is shopping, restaurants and trails and it's just minutes to two metros - Springfield and Van Dorn. This unit has a huge loft overlooking the living area plus it has a 1 car garage with parking pad in front of the garage. Enjoy all the amenities the association has to offer -- Basketball Courts, Exercise Room, Jog/Walk Path, Lake, Picnic Area, Pool - Outdoor, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Playground