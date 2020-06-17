6027 CURTIER DRIVE

Amenities
Gorgeous condo in the heart of Kingstowne. It's so close to everything in a very walkable neighborhood. Nearby is shopping, restaurants and trails and it's just minutes to two metros - Springfield and Van Dorn. This unit has a huge loft overlooking the living area plus it has a 1 car garage with parking pad in front of the garage. Enjoy all the amenities the association has to offer -- Basketball Courts, Exercise Room, Jog/Walk Path, Lake, Picnic Area, Pool - Outdoor, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Playground