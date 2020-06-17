All apartments in Franconia
6027 CURTIER DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

6027 CURTIER DRIVE

6027 Curtier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6027 Curtier Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous condo in the heart of Kingstowne. It's so close to everything in a very walkable neighborhood. Nearby is shopping, restaurants and trails and it's just minutes to two metros - Springfield and Van Dorn. This unit has a huge loft overlooking the living area plus it has a 1 car garage with parking pad in front of the garage. Enjoy all the amenities the association has to offer -- Basketball Courts, Exercise Room, Jog/Walk Path, Lake, Picnic Area, Pool - Outdoor, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 CURTIER DRIVE have any available units?
6027 CURTIER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6027 CURTIER DRIVE have?
Some of 6027 CURTIER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6027 CURTIER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6027 CURTIER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 CURTIER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6027 CURTIER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6027 CURTIER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6027 CURTIER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6027 CURTIER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6027 CURTIER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 CURTIER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6027 CURTIER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6027 CURTIER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6027 CURTIER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 CURTIER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6027 CURTIER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6027 CURTIER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6027 CURTIER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
