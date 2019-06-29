6020 SWEET PEA COURT

Amenities

Beautifully updated townhouse in Van Dorn Village community. This has two large bedrooms and 3 full baths. The kitchen has been updated with hardwood floors and granite counters. The living area is bright and opens up to the patio and grassy area out back. There are two large bedrooms upstairs with the master bedroom offering an en suite bath. The basement area may be used as a guest room with a full bath located on that level as well. There is plenty of storage near the laundry room. Townhome is well-maintained and centrally located to the Franconia Metro station, Springfield Mall, and the 495 & 95 freeways.