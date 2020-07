Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking media room pet friendly

End unit with 2 large bedrooms, backs to trees, new carpets, finished walk-out basement with wood burning fireplace, laundry room with storage, short distance to Van Dorn Metro, just outside the beltway, nearby Kingstowne shopping center ( movie theater, shops, restaurants, Wal-Mart, Kohl's etc. One assigned parking and lots of visitor parking. No smoking. Only small dog with deposit. No cats please.