6009 CURTIER DR #C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to 6009-C Curtier Drive, a charming top floor 2 bedroom garage condo just moments from Kingstowne with terrific features, including wood floors on the main level, a second level loft, and more! The living and dining room combo offers a sliding glass door to the terrific balcony, and flows into the updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar with an overhang for bar stool seating, and stylish under cabinet lighting. The master bedroom boasts an ample closet space and has a private attached bath with a stand-alone shower. Enjoy all of Manchester Lakes~ many amenities, including pools, a clubhouse with a fitness center, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, and picnic areas. It is only 1 mile from the Franconia-Springfield Metro and the Fairfax Connector bus stop is right at the end of Curtier Drive. Enjoy an ideal location at this fine home as it is close to 495, the Fairfax County Parkway, Fort Belvoir, and numerous shops and restaurants at the Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers.