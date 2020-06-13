5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool media room

Welcome to 5958 Founders Hill Drive Unit 101B. Walk to the pool from this beautiful 2-bedroom condo in desirable Founder's Walk! This fantastic home has been updated beautifully and offers a kitchen with Quartz counters, a granite-top overhang for a breakfast bar and some stainless steel appliances. The bright and open living room has a door leading to the patio. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, a sliding glass door to the patio and a luxury master bath with a floating dual sink vanity and a modern shower/tub combo with a glass door. Residents of Founders Walk can enjoy exclusive access to the community amenities which include a swimming pool and playground. Less than a mile away are the beltway and the Van Dorn Street Metro Station, and just a quick drive away are the Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers with great restaurants, excellent shops, and two movie theatres!