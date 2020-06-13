All apartments in Franconia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B

5958 Founders Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5958 Founders Hill Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
media room
Welcome to 5958 Founders Hill Drive Unit 101B. Walk to the pool from this beautiful 2-bedroom condo in desirable Founder's Walk! This fantastic home has been updated beautifully and offers a kitchen with Quartz counters, a granite-top overhang for a breakfast bar and some stainless steel appliances. The bright and open living room has a door leading to the patio. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, a sliding glass door to the patio and a luxury master bath with a floating dual sink vanity and a modern shower/tub combo with a glass door. Residents of Founders Walk can enjoy exclusive access to the community amenities which include a swimming pool and playground. Less than a mile away are the beltway and the Van Dorn Street Metro Station, and just a quick drive away are the Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers with great restaurants, excellent shops, and two movie theatres!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B have any available units?
5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B have?
Some of 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B currently offering any rent specials?
5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B pet-friendly?
No, 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B offer parking?
Yes, 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B offers parking.
Does 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B have a pool?
Yes, 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B has a pool.
Does 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B have accessible units?
No, 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B does not have accessible units.
Does 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B has units with dishwashers.
Does 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B have units with air conditioning?
No, 5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B does not have units with air conditioning.

