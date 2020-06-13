5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B

Amenities
Welcome to 5958 Founders Hill Drive Unit 101B. Walk to the pool from this beautiful 2-bedroom condo in desirable Founder's Walk! This fantastic home has been updated beautifully and offers a kitchen with Quartz counters, a granite-top overhang for a breakfast bar and some stainless steel appliances. The bright and open living room has a door leading to the patio. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, a sliding glass door to the patio and a luxury master bath with a floating dual sink vanity and a modern shower/tub combo with a glass door. Residents of Founders Walk can enjoy exclusive access to the community amenities which include a swimming pool and playground. Less than a mile away are the beltway and the Van Dorn Street Metro Station, and just a quick drive away are the Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers with great restaurants, excellent shops, and two movie theatres!