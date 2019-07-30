5807 TILBURY RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 5807 Tilbury Road, a bright and appealing single family home sited on over a quarter acre lot in the Dail Park community. This beautiful residence has been updated throughout and is ready for you to move right into with new windows, remodeled main level bath and a newer AC (2016). Gorgeous hardwood floors grace the main level and elegant moldings add a classy touch. The tastefully redone eat-in kitchen features Silestone counters, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Relax in the spacious screened-in porch overlooking the expansive grounds or step out to the fully fenced-in rear yard. Best of all, this amazing property is just moments from commuter routes I-95-395/495, Fairfax County Parkway, and the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station. Tenant NOT permitted to use the fireplace.