Franconia, VA
5807 TILBURY RD
Last updated July 30 2019

5807 TILBURY RD

5807 Tilbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

5807 Tilbury Road, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 5807 Tilbury Road, a bright and appealing single family home sited on over a quarter acre lot in the Dail Park community. This beautiful residence has been updated throughout and is ready for you to move right into with new windows, remodeled main level bath and a newer AC (2016). Gorgeous hardwood floors grace the main level and elegant moldings add a classy touch. The tastefully redone eat-in kitchen features Silestone counters, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Relax in the spacious screened-in porch overlooking the expansive grounds or step out to the fully fenced-in rear yard. Best of all, this amazing property is just moments from commuter routes I-95-395/495, Fairfax County Parkway, and the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station. Tenant NOT permitted to use the fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

5807 TILBURY RD doesn't have any available units at this time.
