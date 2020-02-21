8309 RIVERSIDE ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check this amazing home located in sought after Collingwood springs. This home boast of an open layout with tons of space and two gas fireplaces! The large rear deck is great for entertaining and has a fenced in the back yard. Situated a corner lot features great lands scaping, curb appeal and private driveway. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!Professionally managed propertyPets are case by case with a 500 deposit for 1 pet 750 for 2.Household income requirement is 35.6x the monthly rent.The application fee is $50 per applicant and deposit is $2,850