8014 Karl Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking playground pool bbq/grill media room tennis court volleyball court

This is a spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home full of natural lighting that backs to forest and creek. You'll love the hardwood floors throughout, the cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, fireplace, the large family room with walkout to the spacious backyard, the workshop (or storage room) with new full-size washer and dryer, the storage shed and the covered carport. It s on a quiet road ending in 2 cul de sacs so little drive through traffic. Backs to Kirk Park and the North Branch of Little Hunting Creek. Located in the excellent school district of Waynewood, the community that was rated by Washingtonian Magazine as the neighborhood that has "Leave-It-to-Beaver charm--suburbia as it was meant to be." Neighborhood full of kids playing outside. Situated in Hollin Hall Village, with its active neighborhood, the home is within walking distance of the Hollin Hall Shopping Center and the Mount Vernon Park, 3 pools, lighted tennis courts, picnic/grill area, playground, volleyball, covered pavilion and fishing pond on 13 acres of beautiful woodland. It's easily accessible to Waynewood Elementary, fantastic preschools, Fort Belvoir, Pentagon and other bases, GW Parkway Bike Trail, River, and parks. Just minutes to Old Town Alexandria, Huntington Metro Rail Station, historic attractions, theatres, etc.