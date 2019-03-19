All apartments in Fort Hunt
Find more places like 1409 DADE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Hunt, VA
/
1409 DADE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 DADE LANE

1409 Dade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Hunt
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1409 Dade Lane, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Nestled on a quiet cul de sac of million dollar homes, you'll find this fully furnished basement apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. High end furnishings, tall ceilings, and a spacious open floorplan combine to provide you with beautiful spaces to relax and unwind.Top of the line full-sized kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless appliances...truly a chefs dream. Recessed and designer lighting throughout...you hardly feel like you are in a basement. Large master bedroom with sitting/desk area has adjacent unfinished space that would be perfect for storage or workout space. Second bedroom has beautiful appointments, desk space, a large window and is adjacent to the full bathroom. The full bathroom with tub/shower, custom ceramic tile, granite and lux designer finishes. Secondary unfinished 13 x12 space is perfect for additional storage. In unit full-sized washer and dryer and ALL UTILITIES included-cable, Internet and Netflix too!Quiet private street. Off street parking for 1/2 cars and possibility of a garage space as well. This home is short distance to GW parkway and it's miles of bike trails. The home is also convenient to Old Town (10 minutes), Fort Belvoir (10 minutes), I-495(10 minutes) and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (4 minutes). Owner will consider shorter term lease. Contact listing agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 DADE LANE have any available units?
1409 DADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 1409 DADE LANE have?
Some of 1409 DADE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 DADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1409 DADE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 DADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1409 DADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Hunt.
Does 1409 DADE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1409 DADE LANE offers parking.
Does 1409 DADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 DADE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 DADE LANE have a pool?
No, 1409 DADE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1409 DADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1409 DADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 DADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 DADE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 DADE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 DADE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fort Hunt 3 BedroomsFort Hunt Apartments with Balconies
Fort Hunt Apartments with ParkingFort Hunt Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fort Hunt Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBryans Road, MDRosaryville, MD
Wolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDCoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America