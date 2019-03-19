1409 DADE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher all utils included garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

Nestled on a quiet cul de sac of million dollar homes, you'll find this fully furnished basement apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. High end furnishings, tall ceilings, and a spacious open floorplan combine to provide you with beautiful spaces to relax and unwind.Top of the line full-sized kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless appliances...truly a chefs dream. Recessed and designer lighting throughout...you hardly feel like you are in a basement. Large master bedroom with sitting/desk area has adjacent unfinished space that would be perfect for storage or workout space. Second bedroom has beautiful appointments, desk space, a large window and is adjacent to the full bathroom. The full bathroom with tub/shower, custom ceramic tile, granite and lux designer finishes. Secondary unfinished 13 x12 space is perfect for additional storage. In unit full-sized washer and dryer and ALL UTILITIES included-cable, Internet and Netflix too!Quiet private street. Off street parking for 1/2 cars and possibility of a garage space as well. This home is short distance to GW parkway and it's miles of bike trails. The home is also convenient to Old Town (10 minutes), Fort Belvoir (10 minutes), I-495(10 minutes) and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (4 minutes). Owner will consider shorter term lease. Contact listing agent for details.