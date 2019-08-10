1210 HUNTLY PLACE

Amenities

One block from the GW Pkwy!! This meticulously maintained home is located on a very private lot at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by trees and landscape designed to bloom all year!! Plentiful Master bath with separate vanities, soaking tub, large walk in shower, dual master bedroom walk in closets plus one extra closet. Hardwood flooring throughout the open concept main level, large beautiful windows and an amazing additional morning room with vaulted ceiling which is off the kitchen, living and dining area. The lower level has a large family room and window allowing a lot of natural light. Separate, full bedroom, additional renovated full bath, laundry room with new cabinetry and butcher block folding table, frontloading washer and dryer. Kitchen cabinets are white with black granite counters, 6 burner gourmet gas stove, double wall ovens, separate counter with additional prep sink (or use as wet bar), huge center island, large walk in pantry. Recessed lighting in kitchen and living room. Back patio landscape has lighting throughout for gorgeous evening ambience. This is truly a beautiful home in a stunning Northern VA location along the Potomac and minutes from Mount Vernon!