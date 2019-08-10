All apartments in Fort Hunt
1210 HUNTLY PLACE

1210 Huntly Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Huntly Pl, Fort Hunt, VA 22307
Fort Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
One block from the GW Pkwy!! This meticulously maintained home is located on a very private lot at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by trees and landscape designed to bloom all year!! Plentiful Master bath with separate vanities, soaking tub, large walk in shower, dual master bedroom walk in closets plus one extra closet. Hardwood flooring throughout the open concept main level, large beautiful windows and an amazing additional morning room with vaulted ceiling which is off the kitchen, living and dining area. The lower level has a large family room and window allowing a lot of natural light. Separate, full bedroom, additional renovated full bath, laundry room with new cabinetry and butcher block folding table, frontloading washer and dryer. Kitchen cabinets are white with black granite counters, 6 burner gourmet gas stove, double wall ovens, separate counter with additional prep sink (or use as wet bar), huge center island, large walk in pantry. Recessed lighting in kitchen and living room. Back patio landscape has lighting throughout for gorgeous evening ambience. This is truly a beautiful home in a stunning Northern VA location along the Potomac and minutes from Mount Vernon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 HUNTLY PLACE have any available units?
1210 HUNTLY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 1210 HUNTLY PLACE have?
Some of 1210 HUNTLY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 HUNTLY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1210 HUNTLY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 HUNTLY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1210 HUNTLY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Hunt.
Does 1210 HUNTLY PLACE offer parking?
No, 1210 HUNTLY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1210 HUNTLY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 HUNTLY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 HUNTLY PLACE have a pool?
No, 1210 HUNTLY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1210 HUNTLY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1210 HUNTLY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 HUNTLY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 HUNTLY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 HUNTLY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 HUNTLY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
