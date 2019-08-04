All apartments in Floris
Find more places like 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Floris, VA
/
13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:26 AM

13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE

13130 New Parkland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Floris
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13130 New Parkland Drive, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
A beautiful furnace Basement independent entrance with sharing laundry and biweekly made service / included Wify, internet and utilities/ ONE PERSON ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have any available units?
13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
Is 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Floris Apartments with BalconyFloris Apartments with Garage
Floris Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFloris Apartments with Parking
Floris Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University