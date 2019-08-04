Rent Calculator
Home
/
Floris, VA
/
13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:26 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE
13130 New Parkland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13130 New Parkland Drive, Floris, VA 20171
Amenities
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
A beautiful furnace Basement independent entrance with sharing laundry and biweekly made service / included Wify, internet and utilities/ ONE PERSON ONLY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have any available units?
13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Floris, VA
.
Is 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Floris
.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13130 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
