Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
172 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Floris, VA
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
12963 PINECREST VIEW COURT
12963 Pinecrest View Court, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2952 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 4BR, 2.55BA nearly 3000 sq/ft home on a cul-de-sac backing to wooded park land.
1 of 26
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
13310 POINT RIDER LANE
13310 Point Rider Lane, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1530 sqft
Well-maintained brick & siding home in lovely Borneham Wood. Over 2,200 total square feet & beautifully sited on 1/3 acre lot, complete with mature landscaping, rear deck, shaded patio area, tree swing and shed (with electricity).
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
13107 FROG HOLLOW COURT
13107 Frog Hollow Court, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3438 sqft
PLEASE SEE VIRTUAL VIDEO WALK THROUGH TOUR BEFORE VISITING~SHOES REMOVAL ~MASK & HAND SANITIZERS ARE MUST AS TENANTS ARE STILL LIVING AT THE PLACE ~SECLUDED Cal-De-Sac LOCATION* APPROACH TO FFX COUNTY PARKWAY~ROUTE 28~ROUTE 50~ ROUNTE 66 &
Results within 1 mile of Floris
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
43 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
18 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,633
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1256 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
59 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,373
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,466
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,254
1349 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
45 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$2,072
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
26 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
24 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12905 Centre Park Cir #401
12905 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12905 Centre Park Cir #401 Available 08/03/20 BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME - BRYSON COMMUNITY OFFERS WONDERFUL AMENITIES AND GARAGE PARKING!!! POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILLS AND TABLES, ON SITE CONCIERGE, PARTY ROOM, MEETING ROOM AND
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13521 Davinci Lane
13521 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1890 sqft
13521 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171 . AGENTS WELCOME! 4 level Townhouse Condo with 1 car garage. Hardwood floors on the main level. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13558 Davinci Lane
13558 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1634 sqft
13558 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171 . AGENTS WELCOME! ........Beautiful and spacious 3BR 3BA garaged Townhome in highly desired Herndon, Virginia. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2705 WREXHAM COURT
2705 Wrexham Court, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1907 sqft
Beautifully located 5 bedroom, 2.5 Bath colonial with 2-car garage in great community, backing to mature woods on a cul de sac.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2204 Westcourt Lane #114
2204 Westcourt Lane, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2204 Westcourt Lane #114 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Longwood Model Condo!! - Rarely available 1 bedroom/1 bath, entry-level “Longwood” model with keyed front lobby.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12772 Turberville Lane
12772 Turberville Lane, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1728 sqft
12772 Turberville Lane Available 09/01/20 Highly Sought After Franklin Farms Home! Immaculately Maintained! Perfect for entertaining! - Phenomenal Picture Perfect home in sought after Franklin Farms community! Flawlessly manicured backyard is to die
