/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM
274 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Falls Church, VA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
Falls Church
10 Units Available
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,354
1510 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1100 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
Falls Church
11 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1338 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
218 LAWTON STREET
218 Lawton Street, Falls Church, VA
Stately Colonial ideally located in the heart of sought after Falls Church City. 2 blocks from downtown Falls Church with abundant upscale shops and restaurants. 8 blocks to East Falls Church Metro. Easy access to W&OD trail.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
408 E COLUMBIA STREET
408 East Columbia Street, Falls Church, VA
Expanded Cape Cod in the Heart of Broadmont neighborhood of Falls Church City. Spacious 4BR, 3BA home with large family room w/ decorative fireplaces, separate formal dining & library in quiet neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Falls Church
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Idylwood
40 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dominion Hills
1 Unit Available
871 N MADISON STREET
871 North Madison Street, Arlington, VA
Renovated and updated, all brick rambler. Features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Deck off sun room, gleaming hardwood floors and large walk out lower level rec room. Close to bus, shops and park.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1212 N QUANTICO STREET
1212 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1983 sqft
SPACIOUS, 2 level brick home with great curb appeal>Walking distance to EFC METRO>Move-in ready>Beautiful wood floors at upper level bedrooms>Fresh painted>Energy efficient, insulated windows with custom blinds>Light & bright living room with
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3114 MANOR RD
3114 Manor Road, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Designed To Delight! Look N' Love this gracious and spacious "Move-In" condition home that has been updated to excite and delight. First arrive and park in your convenient covered carport loaded with four floor-to-ceiling outdoor storage cabinets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
970 N POTOMAC STREET
970 North Potomac Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this charming 3 bed/1.5 bath home located in coveted Madison Manor.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1403 N ROOSEVELT STREET
1403 North Roosevelt Street, Arlington, VA
HOW DOES TWO BLOCKS TO THE METRO SOUND? Ideal location close to East Falls Church metro, W&OD Trail, Banneker Park and I-66. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Leeway
1 Unit Available
6106 23RD STREET N
6106 23rd Street North, Arlington, VA
Less than 1 mile to East Falls Church Metro! Absolutely beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac in prime North Arlington location.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
East Falls Church
1 Unit Available
2215 N SOMERSET STREET
2215 North Somerset Street, Arlington, VA
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale and updated 4BR, 3.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
East Falls Church
1 Unit Available
6630 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD
6630 Williamsburg Boulevard, Arlington, VA
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a partially furnished &completely remodeled single family home just 1 mile from the metro! True chef's kitchen, renovated bath, hardwood floors, sun filled family room addition & main level laundry.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Pimmit Hills
1 Unit Available
2014 STORM DRIVE
2014 Storm Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA
4 bedroom 2 bath home located near Tysons Corner. Easy access to 66. Near shopping. Long carport for 2 vehicles. Long driveway. Living room, sep dining room. Hardwood floors. Newer HVAC. Stainless steel appliances. Upgraded countertop.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dominion Hills
1 Unit Available
6031 9TH STREET N
6031 9th Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1478 sqft
Charming, all brick single family home with wrap-around addition. This updated colonial will transport you back to the 1950's with such touches as the crystal doorknobs, arched doorways, original hardwoods in living/dining and bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Leeway
1 Unit Available
6038 22ND ROAD N
6038 22nd Road North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1165 sqft
All brick rambler in convenient Over Lee Knolls neighborhood. Full BA and kitchen on lower finished level, along with laundry. Bonus room with newly installed carpet off of Kitchen. Refinished hardwood floors throughout main level.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2120 GLENN SPRING COURT
2120 Glenn Spring Court, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1159 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: Conveniently located in McLean Gardens. 3 levels, 3 bdrms, 4 baths. Home is well maintained. Close to Falls Church Metro, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Schools. Two assigned parking spaces.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2096 VAN TUYL PLACE
2096 Van Tuyl Place, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1822 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LUXURY BRIGHT END UNIT TH WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, PARK LIKE SETTING, HIGH CEILING , LARGE SIZE BRS, IN LAW S UITE/ OFFICE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, LARGE DECK BACK TO PARKLAND VERY PRIVATE, BASEMENT
Similar Pages
Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 BedroomsFalls Church 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFalls Church 3 BedroomsFalls Church Accessible ApartmentsFalls Church Apartments under $1,200Falls Church Apartments under $1,400Falls Church Apartments under $1500
Falls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with GarageFalls Church Apartments with GymFalls Church Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFalls Church Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFalls Church Apartments with ParkingFalls Church Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD