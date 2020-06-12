/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
205 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Falls Church, VA
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Merrifield
21 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Falls Church
11 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Falls Church
16 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Lake Barcroft
23 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1313 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
502 W BROAD STREET
502 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1286 sqft
The Broadway, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths condo, open floor plan, high ceilings and spacious rooms. large dining/living room with hardwood floors and opens to balcony with a view. Assigned parking space in secured garage.
Results within 1 mile of Falls Church
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1161 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Idylwood
40 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1011 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7024 METROPOLITAN PLACE
7024 Metropolitan Place, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
7024 Metrpolitan Place FAlls Church VA 22043. Spacious 2 BR/2.5 Bath Townhouse style condo, only steps to West Falls Church Metro. Desirable Open Concept Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Two Masters with deep walk-in closets, tray ceilings.
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC.
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE
6990 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1120 sqft
Huge, renovated corner unit with open floor plan & garage pkg across from West FallsChurch Metro. Secure bldg. with lobby and elevator. 2020: carpet replaced in living room, dining area and hall. Tile backsplash added in Kitchen.
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2300 PIMMIT DRIVE
2300 Pimmit Drive, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1182 sqft
REDUCED, GREAT LOCATION,CLOSE TO , 495 BELTWAY, 5 MINUTE DRIVE TO WEST FALLS CHURCH METRO,WALKING DISTANCE TO, WHOLE FOOD, TRADERS JOE, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
East Falls Church
1 Unit Available
6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1
6940 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
LOCATION!! *** NO STEPS ENTRY *** 10 MIN WALK TO METRO ON W&OD TRAIL ** * Falls Station is a highly-sought after condo complex! This 2BR, 2BA condo offers lower level location with No-Steps Entry, Bright & Spacious living space, Newer appliances,
Results within 5 miles of Falls Church
76 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1179 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
19 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
996 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Fairlington - Shirlington
33 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Columbia Forest
23 Units Available
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Buckingham
33 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1098 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
North Central
37 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
21 Units Available
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
1195 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
