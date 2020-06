Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Well maintained brick home on quiet street in Falls Church City. Fantastic Family Room w/cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace open to Living Room& Family room. Updated baths. Carpet in Family Room, Rec Rm & 4th Bedroom to be replaced. Huge 2-car garage w/ climate controlled loft. Patio in rear.Near bike path and community center. Income needed to qualify $128,000/yr. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.