501 N VAN BUREN STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Applications have been received and are being reviewed. Spacious, lovely home in beautiful setting adjacent to one park and across the street from another offers a great floor plan and is very short distance to East Falls Church metro. Gracious main level offers an updated kitchen, new hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and main level family room. The beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level bedrooms add to the open feel of this great house. It is freshly painted and ready for you.Get ready to enjoy the new, large new screened porch with access to nice patio that overlooks large, private back yard. Spacious lower level allows for great entertaining or relaxation, or it could be in-law or au-pair suite. It has tons of natural light and offers the 4th bedroom, 2d kitchen, full private bath & family room with French doors to gorgeous yard. Fireplace on each level.Professionally managed. No Smoking/No Pets. Repair Deductible is $100. Application fee is $60/per adult.