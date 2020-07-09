All apartments in Falls Church
Falls Church, VA
501 N VAN BUREN STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

501 N VAN BUREN STREET

501 North Van Buren Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 North Van Buren Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Applications have been received and are being reviewed. Spacious, lovely home in beautiful setting adjacent to one park and across the street from another offers a great floor plan and is very short distance to East Falls Church metro. Gracious main level offers an updated kitchen, new hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and main level family room. The beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level bedrooms add to the open feel of this great house. It is freshly painted and ready for you.Get ready to enjoy the new, large new screened porch with access to nice patio that overlooks large, private back yard. Spacious lower level allows for great entertaining or relaxation, or it could be in-law or au-pair suite. It has tons of natural light and offers the 4th bedroom, 2d kitchen, full private bath & family room with French doors to gorgeous yard. Fireplace on each level.Professionally managed. No Smoking/No Pets. Repair Deductible is $100. Application fee is $60/per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 N VAN BUREN STREET have any available units?
501 N VAN BUREN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 501 N VAN BUREN STREET have?
Some of 501 N VAN BUREN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 N VAN BUREN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
501 N VAN BUREN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 N VAN BUREN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 501 N VAN BUREN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 501 N VAN BUREN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 501 N VAN BUREN STREET offers parking.
Does 501 N VAN BUREN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 N VAN BUREN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 N VAN BUREN STREET have a pool?
No, 501 N VAN BUREN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 501 N VAN BUREN STREET have accessible units?
No, 501 N VAN BUREN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 501 N VAN BUREN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 N VAN BUREN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 N VAN BUREN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 N VAN BUREN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
