315 LINCOLN AVENUE E

Beautiful Craftsman-style home tucked away on a gorgeous, private half-acre forested lot in highly desired Falls Church City. Gleaming new hardwood floors throughout main floor with spacious open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and family room with coffered ceilings and a gas fireplace. Bright and airy sunroom with two-story ceilings opening to a wraparound deck overlooking lush, professionally landscaped garden and flagstone patio. With over 5,000 square feet of living space, this home offers five bedrooms with brand new plush carpet, each with adjoining bathrooms. Relax in your expansive master bedroom suite with sitting area and gas fireplace. Three finished levels including attic bedroom and adjoining large study/media room with cathedral ceilings. Brand new A/C and furnace systems, and freshly painted interior and exterior throughout. Direct access from backyard onto peaceful W&OD bike trail for walking, running or biking to local shops or all the way to DC. Less than 1 mile, a 3-minute drive or 15-minute walk on bike trail, to East Falls Church Metro. Minutes to I-66, Rt. 29, and Rt. 7. A rare quiet oasis close to the shops, restaurants, and festivities of ~The Little City~, a friendly community with big city amenities and a small town feel. Top-rated Falls Church City schools. Check out the virtual tour: https://youtu.be/NU77It6_DaY