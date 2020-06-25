All apartments in Falls Church
315 LINCOLN AVENUE E

315 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 Lincoln Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful Craftsman-style home tucked away on a gorgeous, private half-acre forested lot in highly desired Falls Church City. Gleaming new hardwood floors throughout main floor with spacious open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and family room with coffered ceilings and a gas fireplace. Bright and airy sunroom with two-story ceilings opening to a wraparound deck overlooking lush, professionally landscaped garden and flagstone patio. With over 5,000 square feet of living space, this home offers five bedrooms with brand new plush carpet, each with adjoining bathrooms. Relax in your expansive master bedroom suite with sitting area and gas fireplace. Three finished levels including attic bedroom and adjoining large study/media room with cathedral ceilings. Brand new A/C and furnace systems, and freshly painted interior and exterior throughout. Direct access from backyard onto peaceful W&OD bike trail for walking, running or biking to local shops or all the way to DC. Less than 1 mile, a 3-minute drive or 15-minute walk on bike trail, to East Falls Church Metro. Minutes to I-66, Rt. 29, and Rt. 7. A rare quiet oasis close to the shops, restaurants, and festivities of ~The Little City~, a friendly community with big city amenities and a small town feel. Top-rated Falls Church City schools. Check out the virtual tour: https://youtu.be/NU77It6_DaY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E have any available units?
315 LINCOLN AVENUE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E have?
Some of 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
315 LINCOLN AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E pet-friendly?
No, 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E offer parking?
Yes, 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E offers parking.
Does 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 LINCOLN AVENUE E has units with air conditioning.
