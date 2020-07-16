All apartments in Falls Church
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2803 Flagmaker Dr.

2803 Flagmaker Drive · (703) 302-0346
Location

2803 Flagmaker Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2803 Flagmaker Dr. · Avail. Aug 18

$3,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2803 Flagmaker Dr. Available 08/18/20 GORGEOUS!! 3BR + Den UPDATED & RENOVATED TH! - GORGEOUS!! 3BR + Den TH! Sunny remodeled kitchen with granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances & bay window with breakfast nook*Light & Bright Living Room*Dining Room with upscale trim package of crown molding, shadowboxing & chair rail*Updated bamboo hardwood floors throughout main level*Unusually generous sized rooms upper level with ceiling fans to help keep things cool in the summer! All baths updated*Fully Finished basement with bonus office, wet bar & raised hearth brick fireplace*Private Fenced patio*2 parking spaces at your door*Minutes to metro & Harris Teeter, close to everything! Award winning school district! Located in sought-after, convenient Cherrywood location!

AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 8.17.20*ALL VISITORS MUST WEAR MASK & REMOVE SHOES*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5873954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Flagmaker Dr. have any available units?
2803 Flagmaker Dr. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2803 Flagmaker Dr. have?
Some of 2803 Flagmaker Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Flagmaker Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Flagmaker Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Flagmaker Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Flagmaker Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Flagmaker Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Flagmaker Dr. offers parking.
Does 2803 Flagmaker Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Flagmaker Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Flagmaker Dr. have a pool?
No, 2803 Flagmaker Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Flagmaker Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2803 Flagmaker Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Flagmaker Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Flagmaker Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 Flagmaker Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2803 Flagmaker Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
