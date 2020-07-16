Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

2803 Flagmaker Dr. Available 08/18/20 GORGEOUS!! 3BR + Den UPDATED & RENOVATED TH! - GORGEOUS!! 3BR + Den TH! Sunny remodeled kitchen with granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances & bay window with breakfast nook*Light & Bright Living Room*Dining Room with upscale trim package of crown molding, shadowboxing & chair rail*Updated bamboo hardwood floors throughout main level*Unusually generous sized rooms upper level with ceiling fans to help keep things cool in the summer! All baths updated*Fully Finished basement with bonus office, wet bar & raised hearth brick fireplace*Private Fenced patio*2 parking spaces at your door*Minutes to metro & Harris Teeter, close to everything! Award winning school district! Located in sought-after, convenient Cherrywood location!



AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 8.17.20*ALL VISITORS MUST WEAR MASK & REMOVE SHOES*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



No Cats Allowed



