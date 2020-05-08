Amenities

1008 Tuckahoe St. Available 06/01/20 Huge Falls Church City Single Family Home - This is a huge 5 Bedroom single family home on a landscaped lot with many upgrades in the City of Falls Church. two car garage, walk to East Falls Church Metro, close to parks and bike trails. A must see!



Lease term: 1or 2 years.

Property Available on June 1st, 2020.



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $ 200,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



