All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 1008 Tuckahoe St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
1008 Tuckahoe St.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1008 Tuckahoe St.

1008 North Tuckahoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1008 North Tuckahoe Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1008 Tuckahoe St. Available 06/01/20 Huge Falls Church City Single Family Home - This is a huge 5 Bedroom single family home on a landscaped lot with many upgrades in the City of Falls Church. two car garage, walk to East Falls Church Metro, close to parks and bike trails. A must see!

Lease term: 1or 2 years.
Property Available on June 1st, 2020.

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $ 200,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Chip Rigby, Associate Broker, Realtor.
For information and showings call Chip at 703-731-7653
or email with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.
Better Homes and Garden Real Estate
450 N Washington St. Suite M Falls Church VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE4868466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Tuckahoe St. have any available units?
1008 Tuckahoe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
Is 1008 Tuckahoe St. currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Tuckahoe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Tuckahoe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Tuckahoe St. is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Tuckahoe St. offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Tuckahoe St. offers parking.
Does 1008 Tuckahoe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Tuckahoe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Tuckahoe St. have a pool?
No, 1008 Tuckahoe St. does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Tuckahoe St. have accessible units?
No, 1008 Tuckahoe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Tuckahoe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Tuckahoe St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Tuckahoe St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Tuckahoe St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd
Falls Church, VA 22041
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22044
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard
Falls Church, VA 22044
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct
Falls Church, VA 22042
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr
Falls Church, VA 22043
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 Bedrooms
Falls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia