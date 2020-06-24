All apartments in Fairfax
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
4301 SIDEBURN ROAD
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:23 PM

4301 SIDEBURN ROAD

4301 Sideburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Sideburn Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

Idea for a growing family: 4 bedrooms, 1 office, 2 full bath plus 1 half bath single family fenced in corner lot home in the quiet Greenacres neighborhood. Very large house, Gorgeous back yard; Newly refinished hardwood floors thru Main & Upper. Features include large kitchen - family room, updated tile in baths, new appliances, Ceiling fans in every bedroom and Newly designed bonus home office suite Lower level bedroom; flex room not to code for sleeping due to window height. Walk 2 GMU, CUE Bus and downtown FFX City. 1.2 miles from Braddock Rd & Ox Rd, and from Roberts road when exiting the neighborhood the back way. Very convenient to George Mason University. Close to 3 shopping centers, Fairfax Corner, Courthouse Plaza & University Mall. Basketball courts & Playground at Greenacres park, a short walk from house. Great Neighbors! Ideal place for a family with children. Rent is 3,200 year lease. Rent does not include utilities (gas, water, cable, and electric), which have to be put into a tenants name. Rent does include trash and sewer. For students, parents must sign lease as guarantors. Security deposit equivalent to two months? rent due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD have any available units?
4301 SIDEBURN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD have?
Some of 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4301 SIDEBURN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD offers parking.
Does 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD have a pool?
No, 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 SIDEBURN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
