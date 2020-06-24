4301 SIDEBURN ROAD

Amenities
Idea for a growing family: 4 bedrooms, 1 office, 2 full bath plus 1 half bath single family fenced in corner lot home in the quiet Greenacres neighborhood. Very large house, Gorgeous back yard; Newly refinished hardwood floors thru Main & Upper. Features include large kitchen - family room, updated tile in baths, new appliances, Ceiling fans in every bedroom and Newly designed bonus home office suite Lower level bedroom; flex room not to code for sleeping due to window height. Walk 2 GMU, CUE Bus and downtown FFX City. 1.2 miles from Braddock Rd & Ox Rd, and from Roberts road when exiting the neighborhood the back way. Very convenient to George Mason University. Close to 3 shopping centers, Fairfax Corner, Courthouse Plaza & University Mall. Basketball courts & Playground at Greenacres park, a short walk from house. Great Neighbors! Ideal place for a family with children. Rent is 3,200 year lease. Rent does not include utilities (gas, water, cable, and electric), which have to be put into a tenants name. Rent does include trash and sewer. For students, parents must sign lease as guarantors. Security deposit equivalent to two months? rent due at lease signing.