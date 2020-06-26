4034 MAPLE STREET

Amenities
Captivating Cape Cod with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms nestled in Fairfax City. Main level features a living Room, dining Room, master bedroom and a second bedroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the whole main level. Upper level has two large bedrooms with wood floors. The spacious basement has a large family room and storage room with laundry area. Fully fenced huge backyard with deck and storage shed. Available in August for move in. Pets are case by case. Apply online at: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=4034-maple-st-fairfax-va-22030-ueurwt