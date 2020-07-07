All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
4006 WOODLAND DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

4006 WOODLAND DRIVE

4006 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4006 Woodland Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Wow! Awesome 4Bdrms/3 full baths in desirable Fairfax City. Beautifully Renovated top to bottom. Family Room addition w/ gas fpl & built-in bookcases. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels, tile floors on lower level. Updated Kitchen w/ maple cabinets, stainless appl, granite counters. Two main level bedrooms with full bath. Large Master Bdrm Suite on upper level w/ Sitting Rm. All baths updated. Spacious LL Rec Rm + bedroom and full bath. LL Laundry and storage. Two zoned HVAC. Large Deck with private fully fenced rear yard. Bus 1 block. Available July 1st. No cats or large dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE have any available units?
4006 WOODLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4006 WOODLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4006 WOODLAND DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq
Fairfax, VA 22031
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia