4006 WOODLAND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Wow! Awesome 4Bdrms/3 full baths in desirable Fairfax City. Beautifully Renovated top to bottom. Family Room addition w/ gas fpl & built-in bookcases. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels, tile floors on lower level. Updated Kitchen w/ maple cabinets, stainless appl, granite counters. Two main level bedrooms with full bath. Large Master Bdrm Suite on upper level w/ Sitting Rm. All baths updated. Spacious LL Rec Rm + bedroom and full bath. LL Laundry and storage. Two zoned HVAC. Large Deck with private fully fenced rear yard. Bus 1 block. Available July 1st. No cats or large dogs.