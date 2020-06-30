All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

3985 NORTON PL #208

3985 Norton Place · No Longer Available
Location

3985 Norton Place, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Sparkling NEW 2 BR, 2 BA contemporary-styled condo features over-sized floor-to-ceiling windows, an open-concept living/dining/kitchen, and plenty of closet space. This is your opportunity to lease a less than two-year-old and gently lived-in condo in a secure building with an assigned underground garage space and an elevator with direct access from the garage to your floor. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, gleaming white 42-inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry closet. Pull up stools at the kitchen island, or sit in the dining space, which is open to the large living area flanked by windows on two sides. You can also sip your morning coffee on your very own private balcony. The master bedroom boasts two walk-in closets, and a large en-suite bathroom with a double-sized shower and double vanity. The second bedroom also has a walk-in closet. The washer and dryer are also within the unit in a closet off the main entry. Minutes to shopping and restaurants and bus commuter lines. Ideal location in a brand new community close to the heart of Old Town Fairfax. Plenty of additional parking available in parking lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3985 NORTON PL #208 have any available units?
3985 NORTON PL #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3985 NORTON PL #208 have?
Some of 3985 NORTON PL #208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3985 NORTON PL #208 currently offering any rent specials?
3985 NORTON PL #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3985 NORTON PL #208 pet-friendly?
No, 3985 NORTON PL #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3985 NORTON PL #208 offer parking?
Yes, 3985 NORTON PL #208 offers parking.
Does 3985 NORTON PL #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3985 NORTON PL #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3985 NORTON PL #208 have a pool?
No, 3985 NORTON PL #208 does not have a pool.
Does 3985 NORTON PL #208 have accessible units?
No, 3985 NORTON PL #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 3985 NORTON PL #208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3985 NORTON PL #208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3985 NORTON PL #208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3985 NORTON PL #208 does not have units with air conditioning.

