3985 NORTON PL #208

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Sparkling NEW 2 BR, 2 BA contemporary-styled condo features over-sized floor-to-ceiling windows, an open-concept living/dining/kitchen, and plenty of closet space. This is your opportunity to lease a less than two-year-old and gently lived-in condo in a secure building with an assigned underground garage space and an elevator with direct access from the garage to your floor. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, gleaming white 42-inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry closet. Pull up stools at the kitchen island, or sit in the dining space, which is open to the large living area flanked by windows on two sides. You can also sip your morning coffee on your very own private balcony. The master bedroom boasts two walk-in closets, and a large en-suite bathroom with a double-sized shower and double vanity. The second bedroom also has a walk-in closet. The washer and dryer are also within the unit in a closet off the main entry. Minutes to shopping and restaurants and bus commuter lines. Ideal location in a brand new community close to the heart of Old Town Fairfax. Plenty of additional parking available in parking lot