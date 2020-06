Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated house 2019. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath,Hardwood floor through out the whole house,Brand new SS Appliances, Brand new washer and dryer,Brand new everything. This house is 2 level and owner is only renting out the Main level. Conveniently located close to downtown Fairfax and GMU.