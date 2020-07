Amenities

Great house in the middle of Fairfax City close to everything. Renovated kitchen with stainless and granite. Hardwood floors throughout. Finished lower level with family room, another private room, and full bath. Tons of storage space, separate laundry room. No smoking, must have good credit. Thanks