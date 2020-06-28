All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 3614 HERITAGE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
3614 HERITAGE LANE
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

3614 HERITAGE LANE

3614 Heritage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3614 Heritage Lane, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Charming single family home with lots of windows with access to a large fenced yard with brick patio * Bright and light walkout basement, freshly painted * New hot water heater * Backs to trees, steps to the community swimming pool and tennis court * Nearby restaurants, bars, grocery stores, athletic courts/fields, parks and the CUE bus and Vienna Metro Station * Convenient to I-66 and George Mason University * Hardwood floors throughout * Large family room addition * Kitchen w granite and stainless appliances * Rec room w wood burning fpl * Baths w updates * Light, bright interior * Storage shed *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 HERITAGE LANE have any available units?
3614 HERITAGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3614 HERITAGE LANE have?
Some of 3614 HERITAGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 HERITAGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3614 HERITAGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 HERITAGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3614 HERITAGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3614 HERITAGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3614 HERITAGE LANE offers parking.
Does 3614 HERITAGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 HERITAGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 HERITAGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3614 HERITAGE LANE has a pool.
Does 3614 HERITAGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3614 HERITAGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 HERITAGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 HERITAGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3614 HERITAGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3614 HERITAGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq
Fairfax, VA 22031
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia