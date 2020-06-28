3614 HERITAGE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Charming single family home with lots of windows with access to a large fenced yard with brick patio * Bright and light walkout basement, freshly painted * New hot water heater * Backs to trees, steps to the community swimming pool and tennis court * Nearby restaurants, bars, grocery stores, athletic courts/fields, parks and the CUE bus and Vienna Metro Station * Convenient to I-66 and George Mason University * Hardwood floors throughout * Large family room addition * Kitchen w granite and stainless appliances * Rec room w wood burning fpl * Baths w updates * Light, bright interior * Storage shed *