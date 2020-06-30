All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 3610 OLD POST ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
3610 OLD POST ROAD
Last updated November 28 2019 at 7:00 AM

3610 OLD POST ROAD

3610 Old Post Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3610 Old Post Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Freshly-painted light-filled split level home in the heart of Fairfax. Renovated kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new sink, and dimmable LED under cabinet lighting. The kitchen opens to the sunroom with three sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. Hardwood floors in the 3 upper bedrooms and the living room. Closets include organized Elfa shelving. The walkout basement includes a rec room, a fourth bedroom, a full updated bathroom, and a kitchenette complete with stove and refrigerator. The backyard features a concrete patio and storage shed. Incredible location is within walking distance to downtown Fairfax and the area elementary school. Convenient to I-66, Vienna/Fairfax-GMU Metro Station, the CUE bus, and George Mason University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 OLD POST ROAD have any available units?
3610 OLD POST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3610 OLD POST ROAD have?
Some of 3610 OLD POST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 OLD POST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3610 OLD POST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 OLD POST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3610 OLD POST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3610 OLD POST ROAD offer parking?
No, 3610 OLD POST ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3610 OLD POST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 OLD POST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 OLD POST ROAD have a pool?
No, 3610 OLD POST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3610 OLD POST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3610 OLD POST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 OLD POST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 OLD POST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 OLD POST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 OLD POST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia