3610 OLD POST ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Freshly-painted light-filled split level home in the heart of Fairfax. Renovated kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new sink, and dimmable LED under cabinet lighting. The kitchen opens to the sunroom with three sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. Hardwood floors in the 3 upper bedrooms and the living room. Closets include organized Elfa shelving. The walkout basement includes a rec room, a fourth bedroom, a full updated bathroom, and a kitchenette complete with stove and refrigerator. The backyard features a concrete patio and storage shed. Incredible location is within walking distance to downtown Fairfax and the area elementary school. Convenient to I-66, Vienna/Fairfax-GMU Metro Station, the CUE bus, and George Mason University.