3500 Redwood Ct

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/30/20 ENTERTAINERS DREAM in the heart of Fairfax - Property Id: 261361



Meticulously maintained single family home sitting on one of the largest corner lots in the community that features a wrap around deck/patio perfect for all of your entertaining needs. Did I also mention that this property has the ONLY fenced in yard in the ENTIRE community!! Recent renovations spared no cost with a BRAND NEW master bath as well as a BRAND NEW hall bath with fresh paint throughout the entire house. Brand new landscaping, all new hardware, freshly painted fence and more! Walking distance to Fairfax County High School and sits right at the entrance of the Great Oaks community, this property is one of a kind. We are minutes from 66, 50 and 29 which makes us an absolute dream for commuters! NEW Water Heater installed 4-6-2020.

