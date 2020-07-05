All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

3500 Redwood Ct

3500 Redwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Redwood Court, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/30/20 ENTERTAINERS DREAM in the heart of Fairfax - Property Id: 261361

Meticulously maintained single family home sitting on one of the largest corner lots in the community that features a wrap around deck/patio perfect for all of your entertaining needs. Did I also mention that this property has the ONLY fenced in yard in the ENTIRE community!! Recent renovations spared no cost with a BRAND NEW master bath as well as a BRAND NEW hall bath with fresh paint throughout the entire house. Brand new landscaping, all new hardware, freshly painted fence and more! Walking distance to Fairfax County High School and sits right at the entrance of the Great Oaks community, this property is one of a kind. We are minutes from 66, 50 and 29 which makes us an absolute dream for commuters! NEW Water Heater installed 4-6-2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261361
Property Id 261361

(RLNE5700908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Redwood Ct have any available units?
3500 Redwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3500 Redwood Ct have?
Some of 3500 Redwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Redwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Redwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Redwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Redwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Redwood Ct offer parking?
No, 3500 Redwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Redwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Redwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Redwood Ct have a pool?
No, 3500 Redwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Redwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 3500 Redwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Redwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Redwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Redwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3500 Redwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

