Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:56 PM

3206 Armory Court

3206 Armory Court · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Armory Court, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4BD/2.5BA Detached split level home. Hardwood flooring, open concept modern kitchen with SS appliances. Lots of light, screened in porch and fenced in yard. 2 miles to Vienna/Fairfax Metro station. Close proximity to parks, trails, restaurants. Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Armory Court have any available units?
3206 Armory Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3206 Armory Court have?
Some of 3206 Armory Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Armory Court currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Armory Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Armory Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Armory Court is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Armory Court offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Armory Court offers parking.
Does 3206 Armory Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Armory Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Armory Court have a pool?
No, 3206 Armory Court does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Armory Court have accessible units?
No, 3206 Armory Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Armory Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Armory Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Armory Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3206 Armory Court has units with air conditioning.
