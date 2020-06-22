3206 Armory Court

Amenities
Amazing 4BD/2.5BA Detached split level home. Hardwood flooring, open concept modern kitchen with SS appliances. Lots of light, screened in porch and fenced in yard. 2 miles to Vienna/Fairfax Metro station. Close proximity to parks, trails, restaurants. Pets case by case.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.
Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082