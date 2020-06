Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY - VACANT/Immediately available. Separate Entrance. Well maintained basement with recroom, bedroom, 1 Full bath, walk-in closet living area, dining area and large kitchen equipped with electric cooking range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, full size refrigerator, washer and dryer. Quiet neighborhood with private stone path to relaxing back yard and patio area. Street parking available in front of house. Rent Includes: All Utilities - NO PETS.~~