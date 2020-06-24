Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fairfax
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:49 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE
10905 Fairchester Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10905 Fairchester Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled, Spacious in Main & Basement. Hardwood Floors, Nice front and back yards, 2 Detached Garages and 1 Carport. Please remove the shoes, thanks for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE have any available units?
10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
Is 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10905 FAIRCHESTER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia