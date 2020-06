Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Lovely super spacious 5 BR, 3 BA home available at the end of June! May be seen with tenant approval around June 15. Lawncare included in rent. Pets case-by-case. Updated kitchen with white cabinets. Hardwood floors on three levels. Two fireplaces. Beautiful setting with large 3-season room. Light and bright on all four levels! Neutral paint! Fabulous location with quick access to 66, 123, 50 and Jermantown Rd. Walk to shops.