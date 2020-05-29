All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

10721 WEST DR #303

10721 West Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10721 West Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Electricity, Gas, Water and Cleaning Service included in Rent! 2 bedroom unit but looking for 1 Tenant occupancy. Very quiet location in the heart of Fairfax City. Located next to a Park w/ playgrounds, soccer field, outdoor grilling area, basketball and tennis courts. Take the trail to George Mason (it is minutes away just through the woods). New HVAC and stainless steel appliances. This Unit is on the top floor (3rd floor, only two flights up) and backs to the courtyard. 1 reserved parking space, plenty of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 WEST DR #303 have any available units?
10721 WEST DR #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10721 WEST DR #303 have?
Some of 10721 WEST DR #303's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 WEST DR #303 currently offering any rent specials?
10721 WEST DR #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 WEST DR #303 pet-friendly?
No, 10721 WEST DR #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10721 WEST DR #303 offer parking?
Yes, 10721 WEST DR #303 offers parking.
Does 10721 WEST DR #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10721 WEST DR #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 WEST DR #303 have a pool?
No, 10721 WEST DR #303 does not have a pool.
Does 10721 WEST DR #303 have accessible units?
No, 10721 WEST DR #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 WEST DR #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10721 WEST DR #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10721 WEST DR #303 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10721 WEST DR #303 has units with air conditioning.
