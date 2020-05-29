10721 WEST DR #303

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

Electricity, Gas, Water and Cleaning Service included in Rent! 2 bedroom unit but looking for 1 Tenant occupancy. Very quiet location in the heart of Fairfax City. Located next to a Park w/ playgrounds, soccer field, outdoor grilling area, basketball and tennis courts. Take the trail to George Mason (it is minutes away just through the woods). New HVAC and stainless steel appliances. This Unit is on the top floor (3rd floor, only two flights up) and backs to the courtyard. 1 reserved parking space, plenty of guest parking.