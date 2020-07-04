10703 Ashby Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar parking playground tennis court

Completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house in Fairfax City. Includes new kitchen and appliances, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout entire home, updated bathrooms, a huge yard, located in a cul de sac with a private driveway parking spot and plenty of street parking. Excellent location with easy access to Old Town Fairfax restaurants, library, coffee shops, parks, courthouse, and George Mason University. Near by parks with tennis/basketball/hiking/playgrounds. Great Fairfax schools. Convenient bus routes and a quick drive to Vienna metro station. Trash collection included, other utilities are tenants responsibility. Date Available: May 1, 2020. $2,200/month rent. Security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.