All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10703 Ashby Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10703 Ashby Place
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:07 AM

10703 Ashby Place

10703 Ashby Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10703 Ashby Place, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
parking
playground
tennis court
Completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house in Fairfax City. Includes new kitchen and appliances, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout entire home, updated bathrooms, a huge yard, located in a cul de sac with a private driveway parking spot and plenty of street parking. Excellent location with easy access to Old Town Fairfax restaurants, library, coffee shops, parks, courthouse, and George Mason University. Near by parks with tennis/basketball/hiking/playgrounds. Great Fairfax schools. Convenient bus routes and a quick drive to Vienna metro station. Trash collection included, other utilities are tenants responsibility. Date Available: May 1, 2020. $2,200/month rent. Security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10703 Ashby Place have any available units?
10703 Ashby Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10703 Ashby Place have?
Some of 10703 Ashby Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10703 Ashby Place currently offering any rent specials?
10703 Ashby Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10703 Ashby Place pet-friendly?
No, 10703 Ashby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10703 Ashby Place offer parking?
Yes, 10703 Ashby Place offers parking.
Does 10703 Ashby Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10703 Ashby Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10703 Ashby Place have a pool?
No, 10703 Ashby Place does not have a pool.
Does 10703 Ashby Place have accessible units?
No, 10703 Ashby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10703 Ashby Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10703 Ashby Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10703 Ashby Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10703 Ashby Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia