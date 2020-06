Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gorgeous 3-level end unit townhouse in the heart of Fairfax City. Main (entry) level features beautiful tile, one bedroom and full bath. Hardwoods throughout upper two floors. Gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry. Large backyard backs to trees. Composite deck for relaxing and enjoying nature. The house features extraordinary amount of natural lighting. A MUST SEE!! (note: occupied through 6/1. Pictures are from before current tenant moved in)