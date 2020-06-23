Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10411 Stratford Ave Available 07/01/20 Luxury and Style ooze from this gracious home! - Luxury and Style ooze from this gracious home. Gourmet kitchen, wood floors,plantation shutters on windows, 2 fireplaces, 3 finished levels, moldings, cherry cabinets, deck and garden oasis in the back! Lawn maintenance included,library/5th bedroom main level, den/office lower level,well appointed home for your professional clients, no smoking, (1) small pet considered. Listing Broker application, Listing Broker lease required at PPI.rent



