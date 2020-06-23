All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10411 Stratford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10411 Stratford Ave
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

10411 Stratford Ave

10411 Stratford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10411 Stratford Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10411 Stratford Ave Available 07/01/20 Luxury and Style ooze from this gracious home! - Luxury and Style ooze from this gracious home. Gourmet kitchen, wood floors,plantation shutters on windows, 2 fireplaces, 3 finished levels, moldings, cherry cabinets, deck and garden oasis in the back! Lawn maintenance included,library/5th bedroom main level, den/office lower level,well appointed home for your professional clients, no smoking, (1) small pet considered. Listing Broker application, Listing Broker lease required at PPI.rent

(RLNE5762997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 Stratford Ave have any available units?
10411 Stratford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10411 Stratford Ave have?
Some of 10411 Stratford Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 Stratford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10411 Stratford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 Stratford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10411 Stratford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10411 Stratford Ave offer parking?
No, 10411 Stratford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10411 Stratford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10411 Stratford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 Stratford Ave have a pool?
No, 10411 Stratford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10411 Stratford Ave have accessible units?
No, 10411 Stratford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 Stratford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10411 Stratford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10411 Stratford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10411 Stratford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia