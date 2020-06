Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Prime rental next to everything. 2 Master Suites - Move in Ready -Right in the middle of historic Fairfax City & 1 block to Old Town Shopping and Restaurants. The bus to Metro just outside. You will love living in this spacious 2 level Condo. Warm living room with deck and a three sided fireplace. Open kitchen with Breakfast bar, and Separate Dining room .